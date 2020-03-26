Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

