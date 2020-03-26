Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

