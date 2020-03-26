BidaskClub Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Buy

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ALEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -13.79. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $186,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,978 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,541. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alector by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

