Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $49,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after buying an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of BLKB opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

