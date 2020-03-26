Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSIT stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

