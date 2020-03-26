Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $401,000 in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

