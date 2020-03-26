Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $457,000 in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR opened at $67.03 on Thursday. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

