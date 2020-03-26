Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 531,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 285,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.