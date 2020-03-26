Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $9,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of MGY opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.