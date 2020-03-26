Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,676 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,163 in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

