Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,036 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

