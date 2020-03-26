Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,250 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Crane from to in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

