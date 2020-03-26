Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,498 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $75.35 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

