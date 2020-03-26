Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Garrett Motion worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTX opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

