Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,127 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,049,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

