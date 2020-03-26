Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,181 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

