Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

VMI opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

