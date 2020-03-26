Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,332,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.