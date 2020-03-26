Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,746 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,746 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

