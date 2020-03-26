Brokers Issue Forecasts for Proofpoint Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Proofpoint in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

