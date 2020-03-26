Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

