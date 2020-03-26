Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $53,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $1,085,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,446 shares of company stock valued at $21,471,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

