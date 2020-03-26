Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 228,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,386 shares of company stock valued at $222,246 and sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $28.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

