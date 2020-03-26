Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,887 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4,340.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 457,670 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

