Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $100,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,832 shares of company stock worth $50,901,963 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

