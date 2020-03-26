Citigroup Inc. Acquires 14,465 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 711.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

