Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,040 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 385.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $9.74 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

