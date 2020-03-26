Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,887 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after buying an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 314,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $180,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 489,926 shares of company stock worth $17,936,867 and sold 282,638 shares worth $22,667,840. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

