Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival by 93.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Carnival by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Carnival by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

