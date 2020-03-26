Citigroup Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $57.95 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

