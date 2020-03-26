Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,008 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

