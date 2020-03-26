Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 792.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IGR opened at $4.77 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

