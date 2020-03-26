Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 383.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OEC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 in the last ninety days.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $438.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

