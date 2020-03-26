Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 709.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,052,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.