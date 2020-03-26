Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

