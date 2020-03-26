Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,254 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STFC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $353,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.48.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

