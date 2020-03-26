Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,770 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

