Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,290,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,302,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

