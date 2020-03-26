Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 54,443 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 424,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

