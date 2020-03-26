Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Sidoti lowered their target price on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

