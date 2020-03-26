Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $128,240.00. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

