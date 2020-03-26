Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rev Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 784,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rev Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rev Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a PE ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rev Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

