Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $4,275,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.