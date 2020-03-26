Citigroup Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CEIX stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

