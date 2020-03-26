Citigroup Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $257.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.44. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

