Citigroup Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $685.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GABC. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at $84,376.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,831 shares of company stock worth $858,496. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

