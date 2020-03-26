Citigroup Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 110,222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 280,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

