Citigroup Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

SPWH stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

