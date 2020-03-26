Citigroup Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

