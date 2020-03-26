Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 432.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

